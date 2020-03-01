Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312

Avelino Silva Obituary
Avelino Silva

West Long Branch - Avelino Silva, age 92 of West Long Branch, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Jersey Shore Care Center in Eatontown. Avelino served our Country honorably in the US Army for 21 years retiring as Sergeant 1st Class and was a member of the Oakhurst Post 2226.

He was predeceased by his wife Bertha in 2013; his daughter Loris Jacobs in 2017 and a grandchild, Lonii Amidon. Surviving are his daughter and son in law, Gayle and Bob Mancari; 3 grandchildren, Kyle Silva, Tyler Silva, Desirae Olsen and her fiancé David Donegan and his great granddaughter, Brook Severson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 6 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will be private at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2020
