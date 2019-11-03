|
Avgi Tzenis
Freehold - Avgi Tzenis, 83, of Freehold fell asleep in the Lord on November 1, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Nicosia, Cyprus, she came to the United States in 1954 on her honeymoon. Avgi lived in Brooklyn for 65 years before moving to Freehold one year ago. She worked for Joyce Leslie in Brooklyn for 26 years. Avgi loved being part of the Howell Senior Center, The Villages, and Kali Parea at St. George's Church. She had a green thumb, truly enjoying gardening. Avgi was an avid reader and had a true sweet tooth. She adored cooking authentic Greek food like Tyropites and Dolmades. Avgi loved to socialize, meet new people, and make new friends. Above all else, she was passionate about her family and would do anything for them.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Chrysostomos Tzenis in 2011 and her sister, Eleanora Lazarou. Avgi is survived by her children, Pauline Sarantinos, and Georgia Christodoulou and her husband, Stelios of Freehold; three grandchildren, Christie, Nicholas, and Mary Alexa; sisters, Julia Christofi and her husband, Demos, and Elsie Orthodoxou and her husband, George; and brother, Vasos Lazarou and his wife, Irene, all of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean. Entombment will follow in Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Avgi's name may be made to St. George Iconography Fund, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean, the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 8401 Ridge Boulevard, Brooklyn, New York 11209 or the American Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019