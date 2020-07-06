1/1
Avis J. Anderson
Avis J. Anderson

Lincroft - Avis J. Anderson, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of July 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Naugatuck CT, on April 28, 1926, she was the second daughter of Anna & Fridolf Anderson. Avis earned her nursing degree in 1947 and became a nurse anesthetist. She attended Pace University, earning a B.S. in 1978 and returned to nursing as a Quality Assurance Coordinator at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY, where she worked until her retirement in 1997. Once retired, Avis relocated to Red Bank and lived at Shadow Lake Village until 2019. Throughout her lifetime she was an advocate for those less fortunate and an active community volunteer. She brought meals to the homebound for Meals on Wheels, was an active member of the League of Women Voters, participated as a poll site monitor for the Democratic party well into her 80s, demonstrated for women's rights, supported environmental protection and served as President of the Westchester Chamber Music Society in the 1970s. Avis was an avid gardener with a broad love of nature. Of her many interests, gardening was her lifelong passion, and, aside from her kind, gentle nature, gardening was her greatest gift. She was a member of the Navesink Garden Club until her death and served as the club's President from 2005 until 2007.

Avis is survived by her brother, Dr. Duane Anderson, Cromwell, CT; her son Kurt Anderson (Laura), Little Silver, NJ; her daughter, Dr. Ilse Anderson (Nicholas Potter), Knoxville, TN; and four grandchildren, Alayna Palgon (Jeremy), Fort Lee, NJ; Michael Anderson, Red Bank, NJ; Nils Potter, Alexandria, VA; and Anders Potter (Alyssa), Knoxville, TN; one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Verna Blackwell (Dana), Naugatuck, CT and her sister-in-law Arlene Anderson, Cromwell, CT.

Avis' legacy, appreciation of life's smallest gifts and dedication to family and friends, will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her honor to the Navesink Garden Club, Red Bank, NJ, c/o Kathy Pojawa at 4 Grandview Drive, Holmdel, NJ 07733.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
