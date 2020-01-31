Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Catherine's R.C. Church
110 Bray Avenue
Middletown, NJ
Union Beach - Barbara A. Caroppolo, 78, of Union Beach, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Barbara was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Middletown for many years before moving to Union Beach.

Mrs. Caroppolo was a parishioner at St. Catherine's R.C. Church in Middletown. She was a loving and caring mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and watching the Hallmark Channel.

She was predeceased by her parents Josephine and Martin Doldorf, and her husband Michael Caroppolo in 1987. Surviving are her two sons and stepdaughter : Anthony, Christopher and his wife Robin, and Sophia; her three grandchildren: Joseph and his wife Jenny, Ashleigh, and Alexis; and 1 great-grandson Anthony; as well as many close friends, especially the Sanders, Donatelli's, and Fannin-Roch families.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-5 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday, February 3 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Avenue in Middletown. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at or at StJude.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
