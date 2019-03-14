Services
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Howell - Barbara A. Mason, 62 of Howell passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital. Born in South Amboy she lived in Union Beach before moving to Howell. Barbara worked at Sears Hardware in Howell as the Paint Department Manager and most recently as a custodian for Howell Township Board of Education. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Barbara is pre deceased by her parents, John and Patricia Keating. She is survived by her loving husband, William, cherished children; Jacklyn Notargiacomo and her husband Nicholas of Plano, TX., Matthew Mason and his wife Laura of Bayville, NJ, and her siblings Walter Keating, Michael Keating and Patricia Marciniak. Barbara will be missed by all that knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited Friday March 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm and Saturday, March 16, 9 am at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. A service will be held Saturday 10 am at the funeral home followed by interment at Green Grove Cemetery, Keyport. For directions to the funeral home or to leave an online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 14, 2019
