Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1942 - 2019
Wall - Barbara (Davenport) Oppegaard, 76, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born to Gertrude Alleen and Ernest Golden Davenport on November 7, 1942 in Neptune, New Jersey. Barbara grew up in Belmar and attended Manasquan High School. Barbara married her love, David Oppegaard on September 16, 1961 and moved to Wall Township where she raised her family. Barbara enjoyed having coffee with the neighborhood moms at the Kozy Corner Deli. More recently, Barbara enjoyed her time at Wings Fitness Center with her longtime friend Rosemary. Barbara worked for the Wall Township School District as a lunch aide at West Belmar School and later as a bus aide retiring in 2007. Barbara was a dearly loved Wife, Mother, Mother-In-Law and Grammie. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother Robert Davenport of Edgewater, FL. Surviving are her beloved husband of 58 years, David Oppegaard; her children, Richard Oppegaard and his wife, Christine; Michael Oppegaard and his wife, Stephanie; her sister Gloria Hansen; her grandchildren Kylie, Adam and Ryan; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35, Wall, on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 3-7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a . To send flowers or condolences, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
