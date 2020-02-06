Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Barbara A. Rea

Barbara A. Rea Obituary
Barbara A. Rea

Bricktown - Barbara A. Rea, 85 of Bricktown, NJ died on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at her home. Barbara was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Lakewood, NJ before moving to Bricktown, NJ 45 years ago. She graduated from the College of St. Elizabeth with an Education degree and Jersey City State with a Masters in Education. Barbara was a teacher for 30 years in the Lakewood Public Schools. Barbara was formerly a Sister and Teacher for Sisters of Charity in Convent Station, NJ. She was a member of the NJEA and President of the Lakewood Teachers Assoc.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents James and Jean Rea.

Surviving is her best friend and life partner Patricia Cooper of Bricktown, NJ; her brothers Kenneth Rea of Toms River, NJ and Herbert Rea of Manchester, NJ; many loving nieces and nephews and close friends.

Family will receive friends on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 2-5pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday February 10, 2020 at 10am at St. Joseph RC Church in Toms River, NJ. Burial will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Sisters of Charity www.scnj.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
