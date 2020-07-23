1/
Barbara A. Rogers
1952 - 2020
Barbara A. Rogers

Branford, FL. - Barbara A. Rogers, 87 of Branford, FL, formerly of New Jersey, passed away, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Barbara was born in Long Branch, NJ and grew up in Oakhurst. On August 23, 1952, Barbara married Dr. James A. Rogers of Spring Lake on August 23, 1952 and worked as his Medical Office Manager and Assistant for over 40 years. She lived in Bradley Beach, Avon, Wall Twsp, Toms River and Lakewood, moving to Florida 10 years ago. Barbara was in fellowship at the Fifth Avenue Chapel in Belmar and was a Sunday School teacher there for 25 years and served as Chairman of the Social Committee of Riverview Christian Academy/Central Jersey Christian School for over 15 years. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Dr. James Rogers in 2012.

She leaves behind her three children, James Rogers, Jr. and his wife Marilou of Toms River, Sharon L. Kramme and her husband Marvin of Branford, FL, and Kevin D. Rogers and his wife Catherine of Nazareth, PA; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.

Services will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
