Barbara A. Stratton
Lanoka Harbor - "Bubbles" (nee Thorpe) age 81, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Bubbles was born in Jersey City and had lived in North Bergen before moving to Lanoka Harbor in 1972. Mrs. Stratton was a cheerleading coach and a football Mom, she loved her dogs and her favorite animal was a giraffe. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Richard T. in 2018. Surviving are her son Richard F., Craig and his wife Khadija and her daughter Lynda Stratton, sister Linda and her husband Anthony Cusanelli, 9 grandchildren, Garrett, Calli, Emma, Amanda, Olivia, Samantha, Melanie, Chelsea and Sid. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Jennifer and many loving family and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 3pm until time of service at 4:15pm at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road, Forked River. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA. 18901.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019