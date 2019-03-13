|
Barbara A. Strauss
Hazlet - Barbara "Bobbie" Strauss of West Keansburg passed away Sunday March 10th 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Newark but lived in West Keansburg for over 50 years. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Jacobs, her husband Joseph Strauss, her brother Frank and sister Marjorie Jacobs. Surviving are her son Joseph Strauss and his wife MaryJane of Florida, a sister Marie Warus of Texas. Her granddaughter Elyse and husband Kevin Sullivan and her great grandson Ryan Sullivan of Middletown and her niece Debbie Henkel and husband Jim of Union Beach. She loved Bingo and Steal Bingo and was known for her candy that she would always bring. She also loved bowling, going to flea markets and yard sales. She definitely loved a good bargain. But she most of all loved spending time with her grandkids. In Barbara's memory donations may be made to the .
Friends will be received on Thursday March 14 from 4-7pm at Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel Ave Hazlet, NJ 07734. A Funeral Service will be held Friday 10am at the funeral home followed by an Interment at Shoreland Memorial Gardens in Hazlet. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019