Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
45 Orchard St.
Matawan, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Anderson Obituary
Barbara Anderson

Matawan - Barbara Anderson affectionately known as "Bobbie," 85, of Matawan, NJ earned her wings on September 16, 2019. She worked at Prudential Insurance Company for many years until her retirement in 1997. She was a life-long member of Second Baptist Church Matawan and served until her health declined. Visitation will be Thursday September 26th from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Second Baptist Church, 45 Orchard St., Matawan. Interment will follow at Midway Green Cemetery, Matawan. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now