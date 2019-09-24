|
|
Barbara Anderson
Matawan - Barbara Anderson affectionately known as "Bobbie," 85, of Matawan, NJ earned her wings on September 16, 2019. She worked at Prudential Insurance Company for many years until her retirement in 1997. She was a life-long member of Second Baptist Church Matawan and served until her health declined. Visitation will be Thursday September 26th from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Second Baptist Church, 45 Orchard St., Matawan. Interment will follow at Midway Green Cemetery, Matawan. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019