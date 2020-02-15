Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Barbara Breese
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Barbara Ann Breese

Barbara Ann Breese Obituary
Barbara Ann Breese

Brick - Barbara Ann Breese, 70, of Brick Township passed away on Wednesday February 12th. 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in New Brunswick and lived in Edison before moving to Brick 31 years ago . She recieved her webmasters certificate from Ocean County College. She ran a non-profit, award-winning online radio station Starz 1 Radio in Brick for many years. She was the owner and operator of Champion Wholesale Grocers for many years. She was the President of the Ladies Auxillary and Italian American Club in Edison, a supporter of the , ASPCA and Deborah Heart and Lung Center .

Surviving is her husband Edward; her sons Jason Breese and Patrick DeCarlo; and her daughter Paula Stephan. Also surviving is her brother Peter Rahtjen and 7 grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday February 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm with a funeral service at 3:30 pm. At Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick Township. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations to the ASPCA or Deborah Heart and Lung Center in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
