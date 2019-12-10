|
Barbara Ann Coburn Hamilton
Waretown - Barbara Ann Coburn Hamilton of Waretown, NJ, formerly of Brick, NJ and Bradley Beach, NJ, passed away in the early morning hours of December 2, 2019 with her daughter by her side. She was 79 years old. While Mom developed Alzheimer's in the last 9 years of her life, that did not define the first 70. Alzheimer's could not overshadow her.
Mom was born on October 27, 1940 in Phillips, TX. She was the middle daughter of Eula "Gobby" Marcantel and Louis "Luke" Coburn of Louisiana and Texas, respectively. My Grandfather worked at various oil refineries, so Mom and her sisters, Betty Jo and Jo Ann, travelled the world as "oil company brats." She lived in Okmulgee, OK and Brownsville, TX as well as Baghdad, Iraq.
Only correspondence courses were available in Baghdad, so Mom attended her junior year at The American Community School in Beirut, Lebanon. She loved Beirut! At that time, Beirut was known as the "Paris of the Middle East." She talked fondly of walking along the waterfront, known as the Corniche. She learned to ski in the Cedars of Lebanon. She was able to visit several historical sites in the Middle East, particularly enjoying Petra in Jordan. Due to civil unrest, the Americans in Beirut were evacuated in 1958. Mom rejoined her family in Baghdad - just in time for the July 14, 1958 Iraqi revolution that overthrew the reigning monarchy. All refinery and embassy families were evacuated to Rome, Italy. Mom and her family returned to the United States, settling in California. She was now stateside, but not forever.
Mom eventually moved in with her older sister, Betty, and her family. Betty's husband, Herman, was a Lieutenant in the Air Force, based at McClellan AFB, Sacramento, CA. Mom applied for a job on base which required a Civil Service typing test. At the test she met another young woman who asked if she would like to meet a young Air Force officer. His name was Lt. Edward Hamilton. Mom's family was uneasy about their first date as Edward was an "older man." Afterall, he was 27 years old! Mom and Dad met on a blind date on March 5, 1960. So began their 60 year love affair. They married nine months later on December 3, 1960.
Our family transferred to different air bases throughout Dad's career - McClellan AFB, (Sacramento, CA); Keesler AFB (Biloxi, MS) and Patrick AFB, (Florida). Then Dad was assigned to Bangkok, Thailand for a year, so Mom moved to San Rafael, CA to be near her family. Next came Little Rock AFB (Arkansas); then overseas to Bitburg Air Base (Germany) and eventually back to McClellan AFB where Dad retired as a Major. Along the way came three amazing (Mom's word) children - my two older brothers, Edward and Robert, and me, their daughter, Dawn. Our family moved to the New Jersey shore "temporarily" 46 years ago.
My family loved to travel! We were able to take advantage of being stationed in Bitburg to explore Western Europe. We traveled throughout Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Denmark. We visited major cities, explored countrysides and swam in frigid fjords. We visited the Paris Air Show twice. Dad and Mom navigated our way across Europe, but got lost driving through Munich for hours due to constructon for the upcoming 1972 Olympics. Our family drove across the United States many times. My parents hit all 50 states, taking a special trip to Alaska to check that box. We enjoyed several vacations at the Hale Koa on Waikiki and made one trip to the KMC at Volcanoes National Park on the big island of Hawaii. We made a special trip to Presque Isle, ME as Dad had been stationed there in the 50s. We hopped a flight to Miami then drove to Key West to take a float plane out to Ft. Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas... just because. Dad and Mom celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a cruise from Southhampton, England to Florida. In later years, there was a Panama Canal cruise and a two week Southern Caribbean Cruise.
Mom loved her family. Fiercely. It was unconditional. Two of the greatest joys of her life were the births of her grandsons, Brian and Sean. The day Brian was born, Mom had this wondrous smile as she cuddled her new grandson close. She said the world just stopped. Nothing else mattered. That joy was doubled two years later when Sean joined the family.
Mom was our tireless advocate and our greatest defender. She was protective. She was a shoulder to lean on. She was the go-to person to bounce ideas off. She taught us to stand up for ourselves and those around us. Pity the person who had slighted her family - or friends for that matter. She was the quintessential Tiger Mom. She was also smart and funny and loyal and kind and always up for an adventure, a glass of wine or a cup of coffee. She loved cats. She was beautiful. She had the greatest smile and the warmest hugs. She built a home with Dad where all were welcome. Come, sit, chat, stay. It didn't matter how long. Many a friend fell asleep on our family room couch, nestled in one of Mom's crocheted afghans. She loved Dad like nobody's business. Even as her illness progressed, she knew Dad. Her eyes lit up and she smiled whenever he came near.
We still don't know how she managed it, but she did everything well. She was a self-taught seamstress, making cocktail dresses for herself and Halloween costumes for us. She could sew anything. She insisted on homemade birthday cakes for all of us. She once made an airplane cake for me and a sixteen car train cake for my nephew. She worked outside the home, but still had dinner on the table by 6PM every night. She was the original multi-tasker. Mom believed in doing things the right way. She worked as an Executive Assistant to Henry Vaccaro for almost 20 years.
Mom was a haven of support for her family. She did geneological research with her sister, Betty and by default became the possessor of "all family knowledge." Her sisiter JoAnn described Mom as "a woman of strength, passion and fierceness with a protective nature, a wicked laugh and a long memory." Truer words were never spoken. She was one in a million.
Mom leaves behind to mourn her passing, but also to celebrate her memory: Her husband of 59 years, Edward Hamilton; sons Edward Hamilton, Jr. (Denise) and Robert Hamilton; daughter Dawn Hamilton Carpenter (Raymond); grandsons Brian Hamilton and Sean Hamilton; sister JoAnn Widick (Tim); Her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law: Byron Hamilton (Peggy), Paul Hamilton (Maryann), Phil Hamilton (Jannette), Marjory Hamilton, Sam Hamilton (Starr), Alice Fuller (Ron), Mary Johnson and Diana Hamilton; Thirty-six nieces and nephews; many grand nieces and nephews; numerous friends, here and around the country, especially Elaine Holsman. With each new oil refinery or Air Force base transfer, Mom made friends. When those friends hear of her passing, they will undoubtedly shed a joyful tear and smile at a memory of "Barby Coburn" or "Barb Hamilton."
I am writing this on December 3, 2019, Mom & Dad's 59th Wedding Anniversary. Mom passed away peacefully yesterday, surrounded with love. She knew me until the end and I will never forget her. Mom will live on in our hearts and those lives she touched forever. Mom will be buried among family at Hackleman Cemetery, Cedar County, Missouri in the Spring.
All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life at Dawn and Ray's home 1510 Salem Road, Point Pleasant, this Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 until 5.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019