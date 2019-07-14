|
|
Barbara Ann Comber
Tinton Falls - Barbara Ann Comber, 77, of Tinton Falls, NJ passed away at home on Sunday, July 7th. Barbara was born in Flushing, NY to the late Alexander and Margaret Styles.
She attended Brookdale Community College from which she received her LPN, and during her career worked at both Monmouth Medical Center and Jersey Shore Hospital in various capacities. During the last few years, she returned to Monmouth Medical a few hours a week working at the reception desk.
A perfect day for Barbara would have been spent in the Amish Country in Lancaster, PA, or with her grandchildren. Even better if the two were to overlap.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. (Red) Comber in 2007. She is survived by her sons Timothy (partner Paul), Kevin (wife Debbie) and James O'Rourke, and Thomas Comber; her seven grandchildren Chrissy, Heather, Ryan, Cara, Tyler, Callie, and Caitlin; her sister Patricia Styles Makely (husband Jim) and her daughter-in-law Judy O'Rourke.
Per Barbara's wishes, her life will be celebrated at a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her memory or take someone you love out to dinner. For online condolences, please visit her memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019