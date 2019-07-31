|
|
Barbara Ann Johnston Ph.D.
Manchester - Barbara Ann Johnston Ph.D. of Manchester NJ formally of Baldwin NY. Devoted wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother to Susan Deppert, David (Julie), Kelly(George) Geraghty, Scott and Mark. Adored Grandmother of Andrew, Jonathon, Joseph, Ryan, Connor and Allison. Great Grandmother to Sarah. Loving sister to Virginia, Eleanor and the late John. Reposing Towers Funeral Home 2681 Long Beach RD Oceanside, NY Thursday 2-4 and 7-9. A Funeral Mass is scheduled at St Christopher's Church in Baldwin Friday 10am Burial to follow at St Charles Cemetery In Lieu of flower donations can be made to the . PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019