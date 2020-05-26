Barbara Ann Maples
Asbury Park - Barbara Ann Maples, 69, of Asbury Park, formerly of Long Branch, NJ passed away on May 22, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born to the late George E. and Gerdoline Gilliam in Clarksville, TN. Barbara worked as a Quality Control supervisor and inspector for various companies and recently retired from Shore PC after 15 years of service. She enjoyed her family and friends and was a devoted Christian. She will be missed. All services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date TBA. Please feel free to donate in Barbara's name to the Susan G. Komen Organization. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.