Barbara Ann Maples
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Maples

Asbury Park - Barbara Ann Maples, 69, of Asbury Park, formerly of Long Branch, NJ passed away on May 22, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born to the late George E. and Gerdoline Gilliam in Clarksville, TN. Barbara worked as a Quality Control supervisor and inspector for various companies and recently retired from Shore PC after 15 years of service. She enjoyed her family and friends and was a devoted Christian. She will be missed. All services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date TBA. Please feel free to donate in Barbara's name to the Susan G. Komen Organization. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved