|
|
Barbara Ann O'Connor
Barbara Ann O'Connor, 88, formerly of Wall Township, NJ, passed away Saturday, February 22, in Six Mile, SC. Born in Englewood, NJ, she was the daughter of William F. Yaiser II and Gertrude Porter Yaiser. She was a 1955 graduate of the Harrison S. Martland Medical Nursing School, Newark, NJ. Barbara worked as a registered nurse in various hospitals in New York, Missouri and retired from Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. after thirty years. Upon her retirement, she moved to St. Petersburg, FL, where she volunteered at the Florida Blood Services for twenty years. She then moved to Wilmington, NC and Salem SC to be closer to her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen O. Barringer (Michael) of Salem, SC, grandchildren Aaron (NC) and Samantha (VA), nieces, Mary Jane McDermott (KY), Caryl Yaiser (NJ), Robin Logan (NJ), nephew Glenn Yaiser (NJ) and various grand nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brother, William F. Yaiser, III and former husband, Anthony J. O'Connor.
After a private family viewing, a cremation will be performed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a local animal shelter in Mrs. O'Connor's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020