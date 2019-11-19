|
Barbara Ann O'Keefe
Toms River - Barbara Ann O'Keefe, lovingly known as Bibsey 86 of Toms River, NJ died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in the Coytesville section of Fort Lee, NJ, Barbara graduated from Fort Lee High School in 1950. She married Robert P. O'Keefe on February 12, 1955 and lived in New Milford, NJ prior to settling in Waldwick, NJ in 1961 where they raised their family. They moved to Sussex, NJ in 1999 before moving to Toms River in 2005.
Barbara was an avid reader and loved playing Scrabble with her neighbors and friends. She enjoyed camping on Martha's Vineyard and looking for treasures at garage sales. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. Barbara was a friend and surrogate mom to everyone who entered their home.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Charles Peter Hummel and Mae (O'Brien) Hummel, her sisters, Lynn Stokes and Dee Finkel, sisters-in-law Helen and Marilyn, Brothers-in-law William and John, and her infant son Joseph.
Barbara is survived by her husband Bob, her children and their spouses, Robert "Ozzie" and Diane O'Keefe, Timothy and Barbara O'Keefe, Beth Ann O'Keefe and her companion Sandy Bredbenner, Michael O'Keefe, grandchildren David, Daniel and Julie Jacques, Tyler and Connor O'Keefe, and Ryan O'Keefe; sisters-in-law Frances and Janet, brother-in-law Donald O'Keefe, her lifelong best friend Barbara Lee Ottina of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9:30 AM at St. Denis Church, Manasquan, NJ. Committal will be private. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019