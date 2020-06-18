Barbara Ann Straehle
Wall - Barbara Ann Straehle, 68, of Wall, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ with her loving family by her side. Born on December 26, 1951 to Richard and Elizabeth (Applegate) Walker, Barb graduated from Wall High School in 1970 and Brookdale Community College in 1974 as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Monmouth Medical Center until 1996 and later retired as a Medical Claims Supervisor from High-Point/Plymouth Rock Insurance in 2013. Barb was an active member and past president of the Glendola Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary.
Barb was married for 48 years to the love of her life, George Straehle, Jr. A loving and generous person with a contagious laugh, she had a passion for helping others and lived for family time camping, hosting holidays, and relaxing with her dog Molly on the front porch. Anyone who spent time with Barb knew that she adored her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She looked forward to her annual vacations with her husband in Key West or Walt Disney World. A lifelong resident of the shore, she loved having her feet in the sand and a cold drink in her hand.
Barbara is survived by her husband George; daughter Marcia, her husband Robert Allen and their children Justin and William; son George, his wife Cathy and their children GJ and Lily; mother-in-law Helen; and her sisters Cathie and Carol, their husbands, children, and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the many family members and friends for their generosity and expressions of love. They ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Barbara's name to the charity of choice.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home, 2652 Highway 138, Wall, NJ 07719.
Wall - Barbara Ann Straehle, 68, of Wall, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ with her loving family by her side. Born on December 26, 1951 to Richard and Elizabeth (Applegate) Walker, Barb graduated from Wall High School in 1970 and Brookdale Community College in 1974 as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Monmouth Medical Center until 1996 and later retired as a Medical Claims Supervisor from High-Point/Plymouth Rock Insurance in 2013. Barb was an active member and past president of the Glendola Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary.
Barb was married for 48 years to the love of her life, George Straehle, Jr. A loving and generous person with a contagious laugh, she had a passion for helping others and lived for family time camping, hosting holidays, and relaxing with her dog Molly on the front porch. Anyone who spent time with Barb knew that she adored her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She looked forward to her annual vacations with her husband in Key West or Walt Disney World. A lifelong resident of the shore, she loved having her feet in the sand and a cold drink in her hand.
Barbara is survived by her husband George; daughter Marcia, her husband Robert Allen and their children Justin and William; son George, his wife Cathy and their children GJ and Lily; mother-in-law Helen; and her sisters Cathie and Carol, their husbands, children, and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the many family members and friends for their generosity and expressions of love. They ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Barbara's name to the charity of choice.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home, 2652 Highway 138, Wall, NJ 07719.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.