Barbara Ann Sullivan
Jackson - Barbara Ann Sullivan of Jackson, NJ passed away at her home on April 30, 2019. Born to Robert and Edna Schiebel on May 2, 1943, she grew up in Baldwin, NY. Barbara lost her mother while still attending Sacred Heart Academy at the age of 16. After graduating, as she searched for the path that God laid for her, she entered the convent with the Sisters of St. Joseph in Brentwood, NY. With the Sisters, she studied and earned her degree in Education, but after seven years, ultimately came to the conclusion that life as a nun was not her calling.
Through her dear friend, Frances Sullivan, she met the love of her life, Frances' brother Richard. They married soon after meeting in 1968 and had four children, Richard (Chad), Bart, Elan, and Marc. She taught in the Matawan/Aberdeen school district from 1983 to 2006 and along the way earned a Masters degree in Education from Georgian Court University.
Barbara lived her life with enormous light, sharing a wildly generous heart and beautiful, creative energy with all who knew her. Her radiant smile and frequent, delighted laughter will be sorely missed. She filled her family with such love for which her children are forever blessed. She is predeceased by her husband, her son Marc, and sister Edna. "Grand-mère" will be missed by her 6 grandchildren, Eamon, Grace, Sean, Ambrose, Robert, and Thomas; her daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Anna; and her sister's boys, Patrick, Timothy, Christopher, Brien, Colin, and Terrence.
Visiting hours will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold on Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Covenant House.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019