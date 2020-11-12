Rev. Barbara Anne Rambach



Chestertown, MD - Rev. Barbara Davidson Rambach died October 30 after a long fight with cancer. Born on April 13, 1950, in Morristown, NJ, she served as Pastor of several area United Methodist churches in Oakhurst, Forked River, Red Bank, Manasquan, Maplewood (Morrow UMC), and Bound Brook. She also served as District Superintendent of 60 churches in the Raritan Valley District. She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Rambach, three sisters, and several nieces and nephews. Her service will be 11:00 a.m. November 21 at Morrow Memorial UMC in Maplewood.









