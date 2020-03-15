|
Barbara Anne (Bobbie) Strain
Whiting - We all knew her as Bobbie. After long years of illness and debilitation, she flew home to Jesus early on the Lord's Day morning, March 15. Her first love since her teen years was the Lord Jesus Christ. Then she loved her husband, John, and her kids, Terri (Keith) McDougal and Randy (Sheryl) Strain. She was Grandma to Dustin, Jamison, Kyle (Kebra), Lauren, and Austin.
Bobbie was a graduate of Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO. She worked many years as a legal secretary and as a church secretary. She served with her husband as a pastor's wife, and her church families through the years loved her and appreciated her quiet, kind and loving care. In early years of ministry, she loved teaching children in Sunday School and Children's church. Later, she took great joy in teaching a senior adult ladies class at New Life Church (formerly First Baptist Church of Toms River).
The only daughter of Dennis Bright and Anne Schanding, she is predeceased by her parents and her first husband, Roy Caldwell. Her husband, children, and grandchildren survive her.
Bobbie's family want to thank the amazing team of caregivers in the healthcare unit at The Pines at Whiting. They went above and beyond in caring for her in her last weeks. We will always be grateful!
A graveside service is planned at the America's Keswick cemetery on Route 530 in Whiting, NJ on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. The funeral procession will be leaving from Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday to follow to the cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to America's Keswick, 601 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020