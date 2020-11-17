Barbara Anne Tanner Neumann
Smithsburg, MD - Barbara Anne Tanner Neumann, age 97 of Smithsburg, Md., died peacefully at Elmcroft Assisted Living. Born in Toronto, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Frank Burgess and Mabel Black Tanner of Oberlin, 0hio. Her husband, Myrdon (Don) Travis Neumann died Nov. 8, 2003, after 55 years of marriage.
Following graduation from high school in Oberlin, Ohio, she attended Bowling Green State University, Ohio. During World War Il, she enlisted in the Navy W.A V.E.S. and later was commissioned an Ensign. She then continued her education at the University of Maryland, where she met her husband, Don, graduating with a degree in Home Economics. Later she received a Master of Education degree in Elementary Education from Shippensburg University, PA. She was a member of Delta Gamma women's fraternity. She also had a private pilot's license.
While in Germany during her husband's Air Force career, she taught kindergarten for many years. From Germany, the family came to the former Ft. Ritchie where she taught at Cascade Elementary School until her retirement in 1983. She was active in the. Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) presenting travel slide shows with her husband at local nursing homes. Together the couple volunteered in several local county schools helping teachers and little ones in the computer labs. While wintering in Florida in 1993, Barbara was awarded a citation for outstanding volunteer service by Whispering Pines Elementary School in Miami.
She was a member of the Western Maryland Hospital Center Auxiliary serving on the Pastoral Care Team as a pastoral care volunteer. She was honored with The Millie Fiery Award for her dedication to serving in 2006. She most recently was a volunteer in the Department of Spiritual Services at Washington County Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.
A communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church, Hagerstown, Maryland, she was a choir member, choir librarian, convention delegate, usher, lector, Stephen's Minister, and did home communion to shut-ins. She finished her life as a member of Saint Peter's Beard Lutheran Church.
She is survived by two sons: Bruce Chase Neumann and his wife, The Rev. Becki Neumann, of Waynesboro, PA, and, Pastor M. Travis Neumann, Jr. and his wife, Cindy of Smithsburg, MD, and one sister, Florence Linder of Norwood, OH. Also surviving her are six grandchildren: Meghan Neumann of Waynesboro, PA., Zachary Neumann and his wife, Janet, of Virginia Beach, VA, Joshua Neumann and his wife, Lindsay, of Gainesville, FL; Julie Wagner and her husband, Matthew, of Smithsburg, Benjamin Neumann of Nashville, TN, and Emily Neumann, of Phoenixville, PA. She is also survived by two great grandsons, Ryan and Blake Wagner, and 2 great granddaughters Lauren Wagner, and Sophia Grace Neumann. She was predeceased by her sister Virginia Bruce of Olney, Md, her husband Myrdon Travis Neumann, two sons, Jeffrey Lockwood Neumann and Darrell Charles Neumann, and grandson Matthew Lockwood Neumann.
The family will receive friends from 6-8PM Monday November 23rd at the J.L. Davis Funeral Home at 12525 Bradbury Ave, Smithsburg, MD 21783. The funeral service will be held Tuesday November 24th at 11:00 AM at the Presbyterian Church of Hagerstown, 20 South Prospect St, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Seating will be limited due to current COVID protocols. Burial will be in Smithsburg cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Peters Beard Lutheran Church [21348 Old Forge Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742], The Alzheimer's Association
of Maryland Greater Maryland Chapter [ P.O. Box 464, Lutherville Timonium MD 21094-0464], or Western Maryland Hospital Center [1500 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, Md. 21740]
Online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com
