Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McGuigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara B. McGuigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara B. McGuigan Obituary
Barbara B. McGuigan

Brick - Barbara B. McGuigan, 87, of Brick, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born in Carbondale, PA and grew up in Newark, NJ.

She is survived by her husband William , their daughter Donna and her children Debbie, Robbin and Russell Anderson. Her step children, Lynn, Connie and Colleen and many nieces and nephews and step grandchildren.

She also leaves behind and cherished most of all, her grandchildren, Brian Burns and his wife Christine and Emily Burns, and Sean Hickey, her great grandchildren Mikey and Ava Burns who adored their GiGi.

Arrangements were private under direction of O'Brien Funeral Home. If you choose to make a donation please consider in her memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -