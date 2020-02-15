|
|
Barbara B. McGuigan
Brick - Barbara B. McGuigan, 87, of Brick, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born in Carbondale, PA and grew up in Newark, NJ.
She is survived by her husband William , their daughter Donna and her children Debbie, Robbin and Russell Anderson. Her step children, Lynn, Connie and Colleen and many nieces and nephews and step grandchildren.
She also leaves behind and cherished most of all, her grandchildren, Brian Burns and his wife Christine and Emily Burns, and Sean Hickey, her great grandchildren Mikey and Ava Burns who adored their GiGi.
Arrangements were private under direction of O'Brien Funeral Home. If you choose to make a donation please consider in her memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020