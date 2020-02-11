Resources
Barbara Bartell Obituary
Barbara Bartell ( formerly Barbara Moriarty) passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in her home. She received her degree at Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing, N.J. After moving to Point Pleasant in 1992 she began her hospice career at Holy Redeemer.

Barbara was a devoted wife to Jim Bartell. She was a loving Mom to Jimmy, Patti, Tommy and Megan Moriarty. She adored her four grandchildren. She was a woman of Love, Hope and Courage. She will be missed by all that knew her.

The funeral Mass will be at St. Peter's Church Pt. Pleasant Beach, N.J. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
