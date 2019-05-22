Services
Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick
109 Pier Avenue at Route 70
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 477-5858
Barbara Bergstrom
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Howell - Barbara Ann Bergstrom, 80, of Howell passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, Barbara was raised in Rahway and lived there until moving to Howell in 1962. She was a self-employed editor, teacher and loving mother.

Barbara was predeceased by her son Robert Bergstrom. She is survived by her son Mark of Howell and her son Michael and his wife Elizabeth of Southampton; her brother John Harry and sister Helen Gagnon of Georgia; and her two grandchildren Sarah and Matthew.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday from 3-5 PM at Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, 109 Pier Avenue, Brick. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara Bergstrom's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to: Attn: Rachel Flannery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, PO Box 27106, NY, NY 10087. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Barbara Bergstrom.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019
