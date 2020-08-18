Barbara Brown
Barbara Brown, 72 of Asbury Park, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 15, 2020 after a long illness. Barbara was born and raised in Jamestown, SC. She eventually moved to Asbury Park where she wed Jesse Brown and from this union their daughter Tina was born. Barbara will be missed for her smile, laughter and willingness to help anyone who needed her. Visitation will be Thursday August 20th from 5pm until 7pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Burial will be held at Savannah Creek Memorial Cemetery, Jamestown, SC. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
