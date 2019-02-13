|
Barbara C Kamienski
Manchester - Barbara C. Kamienski, 79, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Passaic, she resided in Clifton for many years raising her family. After retiring, she lived in Toms River before moving to Manchester. Throughout her career, she worked as an LPN for several years as well as Bamberger's, Thompson Printing, Faber Associates, Clifton High School, General Machine & Instrument, and lastly, secretary to the Dean of Bloomfield College. Though she was a voracious reader, enjoyed doing puzzles, and watching game shows, her true joy was brought by moments spent with family and friends. She is predeceased by her sister Helen Bollard. Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Peter F.; daughters Karen Correia & husband John, Nadine De Marinis & husband Chris, and son Paul & his wife Elizabeth; 7 grandchildren, Steven, Allison, Daniel, Lindsay, Henry, Gracelyn, and Evelyn, and 2 step grandchildren, Kristiana and Christopher. Memorial Gathering is Sunday 2-6 PM with a 5 PM service. Interment is Tuesday, 1 pm at the Brigadier Gen. Wm. C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd 2nd FL, Princeton, NJ 08540 or , 44 Middle Ave. 2nd FL, Summit, NJ 07901. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019