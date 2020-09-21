Barbara Clayton
Toms River - Barbara Q. Clayton, 81, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Barbara moved to the Jersey Shore at the age of 11. She lived most of her life in Neptune and moved to The Oaks of Toms River upon her retirement, where she made many friends. Barbara was a member of the crafting club and sang in the choir at the Oaks of Toms River, she also had a passion for quilting and sewing. She had a cat named Flecks whom she adored greatly. Barbara will be missed dearly by the ones she loved.
She is predeceased by her son, Michael Clayton; parents, James and Catherine Quinn; brothers, Michael Quinn, and James Quinn, and her sisters, Eileen Porto and Betty Blasco.
Barbara is survived by her brother Lawrence Quinn of Wilmington, DE, and many nieces and nephews including Cathy Folk of Toms River and her children who cared for Barbara.
Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
