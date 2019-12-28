Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Barbara Colleran

Barbara Colleran Obituary
Barbara Colleran

Lincroft - Barbara Grace Colleran, 83, of Lincroft, NJ passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 with her family by her side. Barbara was born in North Arlington, NJ to the late James and Isabel Brownridge.

Barbara's first marriage was to Robert Leonard in 1957 and they had a son, William in 1958. Robert was a graduate of Rutgers University and went on to be a pilot in the Navy. He tragically died in a Naval blimp crash off the Jersey coast in 1960. In 1967, Barbara married Robert J. Colleran and they settled in Lincroft, NJ, where they went on to raise 6 children.

Barbara was the owner of the Village Menu in Lincroft, where she created many lifetime friendships and memories in the community. The "Menu" was a popular restaurant for many years, catering to Lincroft and the surrounding towns. But what Barbara cherished most was spending time with her family and close friends. She treasured her children and 19 grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a loving personality and always made people around her happy. She was an avid Bridge player, enjoyed family vacations on the Isle of Palms, SC and spent her summers at Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright, NJ.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her first husband, Robert, and a sister, Joan Melicia.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert J. Colleran; her six children and their spouses, William and Petra Leonard, Kevin and Jackie Colleran, Thomas and Carolyn Colleran, Maura and Patrick Strauch, Kathy and Gerard Koske, Kerry and Damian Halligan; her beloved 19 grandchildren; 2 brothers and their spouses, Thomas and Carol Brownridge and James and Bonnie Brownridge and a sister and her spouse, Norma and Roger Gardella.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2pm - 6pm at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:15 AM at St. Leo the Great R.C. Church in Lincroft.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's N.J., 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203 Roseland, N.J. 07068.

Please visit Barbara's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
