Services
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
N. Green St.
Tuckerton, NJ
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
N. Green St
Tuckerton, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
N. Green St.
Tuckerton, NJ
Barbara "Kay" Darrah

Little Egg Harbor - N.J., loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at Atlanticare Medical Center, Galloway. Born in Johnstown, PA., Kay grew up in Armagh, PA., before moving to NJ. Kay worked as a supervisor for Verizon, Trenton, N.J. She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church, Tuckerton. Kay was a carefree soul who was loved by many. She enjoyed reading, travel and spending time with her grandchildren.

Kay was predeceased by her parents Paul E. and Sara Jane Becker. She lives on in the hearts of her husband Robert Darrah, daughters Jill Gibson, and husband Bill, of Naperville, IL., and Lynn Devivo, Egg Harbor Twp., N.J., brothers Kenneth Becker, Burlington, N.J., Glenn Becker, Armagh, PA., and Donald Becker, Indiana, PA., 11 grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J., and Thursday, March 14, from 10-11 AM, with a service at 11 AM, at First United Methodist Church, N. Green St., Tuckerton, N.J. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019
