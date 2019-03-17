Services
Ocean County Cremation Service
1252 Route 37 W
Toms River, NJ 08755
732-341-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Davison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Davison


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Davison Obituary
Barbara Davison

Plainfield - Barbara Davison passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born February 19, 1931 in Plainfield New Jersey as Barbara Jean Fyfe, she was an accomplished Equestrian, competing up to the national level. She held her passion for horses and animals throughout her lifetime. Divorced at an early age, she raised 3 children primarily on her own when single parenthood was much more challenging. She loved her family, friends, and good times. Although an independent woman, she enjoyed a good laugh with friends. Barbara is predeceased by her parents Neilson Edwin Fyfe and Lydia Dorothy Fyfe as well as her grandson, Adam Michael Davison. She is survived by her son, Wayne Davison, daughters Lynda Murphy and Carole Davison, 4 grandchildren, Wayne Davison, Joseph Murphy, Michael Murphy and Elizabeth Davison and 3 great grandchildren. Interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now