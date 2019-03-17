|
|
Barbara Davison
Plainfield - Barbara Davison passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born February 19, 1931 in Plainfield New Jersey as Barbara Jean Fyfe, she was an accomplished Equestrian, competing up to the national level. She held her passion for horses and animals throughout her lifetime. Divorced at an early age, she raised 3 children primarily on her own when single parenthood was much more challenging. She loved her family, friends, and good times. Although an independent woman, she enjoyed a good laugh with friends. Barbara is predeceased by her parents Neilson Edwin Fyfe and Lydia Dorothy Fyfe as well as her grandson, Adam Michael Davison. She is survived by her son, Wayne Davison, daughters Lynda Murphy and Carole Davison, 4 grandchildren, Wayne Davison, Joseph Murphy, Michael Murphy and Elizabeth Davison and 3 great grandchildren. Interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019