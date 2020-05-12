Barbara Dellane
Toms River - Barbara Dellane, 81, of Toms River passed away on May 11, 2020. For information visit our website www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Toms River - Barbara Dellane, 81, of Toms River passed away on May 11, 2020. For information visit our website www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.