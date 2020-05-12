Barbara Dellane
Barbara Dellane

Toms River - Barbara Dellane, 81, of Toms River passed away on May 11, 2020. For information visit our website www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.




Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
