Barbara Disbrow Gibson
Barbara Disbrow Gibson

Beachwood - Barbara Disbrow Gibson, of Beachwood, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 90 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Gibson; her parents George and Katherine Disbrow and brother Kenneth. Survived by her sister, Joan Morris; her children and spouses, Michael and Kathy (Engle) Gibson, Daniel Jr. and Marylou (Tunney) Gibson, Barbara Jean (Gibson) and Eugene Ross, Douglas, Kathleen and Joseph Morales; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader and enjoyed camping and spending time with family. Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8th. Visiting will be from 9:00 - 10:30 am at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am at St. Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Rd., Bayville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
