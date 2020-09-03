Barbara Disbrow Gibson
Beachwood - Barbara Disbrow Gibson, of Beachwood, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 90 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Gibson; her parents George and Katherine Disbrow and brother Kenneth. Survived by her sister, Joan Morris; her children and spouses, Michael and Kathy (Engle) Gibson, Daniel Jr. and Marylou (Tunney) Gibson, Barbara Jean (Gibson) and Eugene Ross, Douglas, Kathleen and Joseph Morales; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader and enjoyed camping and spending time with family. Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8th. Visiting will be from 9:00 - 10:30 am at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am at St. Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Rd., Bayville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association
would be greatly appreciated.