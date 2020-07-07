Barbara E. Mason



Point Pleasant - Barbara E. Mason, of Point Pleasant, died of lung cancer on July 3, at Trustbridge Hospice, West Palm Beach, FL.



Barb was born on December 27, 1950 to Joseph and Catherine (Tylecki) Eakley and grew up in Millburn, NJ, graduating from Millburn High School in 1968. She then attended Kean University (then Newark State College) and graduated with a BA in History in 1972.



Barb enjoyed learning and going to school. While in college, she spent a semester in Denmark, studying at the University of Copenhagen. She later collected a variety of degrees and certifications including Master of Library Science, master's level certification in Educational Technology, and New Jersey School Administrator's certification. She was also certified as an elementary teacher, teacher of English as a Second Language, teacher of Holocaust Studies, and NASA Moon Rock Handler.



Barb first taught at St. Dominic's School, Brick and also worked at Jenkinson's Pavilion. After having her first child she became an agent at Ralph S. Hayes Real Estate, Point Pleasant Beach. Later Barb decided to become a librarian and, upon graduating with her MLS from Rutgers became the children's librarian at the Ocean County Library's Point Pleasant Beach branch. She then chose to follow a career as a school librarian and became an Educational Media Specialist at the Lloyd Road Elementary School, Matawan. In 1992 Barb joined the faculty of the Brielle Elementary School where she was an Educational Media Specialist until she retired in 2016. At Brielle, she also developed and implemented the Holocaust and ESL programs and was advisor to the Sewing and Chess Clubs, despite not knowing how to play chess. Barb served several years as Corresponding Secretary of the Brielle Education Association.



She and Jim made their home in the Bay Head Shores section of Point Pleasant from 1983 until 2019 when they downsized to a smaller place in town. After Barb retired in 2016, they became snowbirds, wintering in South Palm Beach. They enjoyed travel and over the years visited Europe, Canada, Central America, Mexico and Cuba in addition to many states in this country. Barb also went to Israel on a grant to study at the Yad Vashem Center for the Holocaust at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.



Barb was a terrific mom and a great Babcia to her grandchildren. She was proud of her Polish heritage and when things didn't go right, she could let loose with some earthy Polish expressions. She loved gardening and working in the yard. Barb was The Plant Whisperer. People would bring her plants that were seemingly beyond hope and they would almost invariably recover under her care. Barb's chocolate chip cookies were the best ever. She was a virtuoso with a sewing machine and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Her calligraphy was excellent art.



When asked what she wanted to be remembered for, Barb said "My sense of humor", which was decidedly offbeat.



Among other things, Barb was known for was her collection of meat grinders, which she foraged for at garage sales and eventually accumulated 165. She wanted to be in the Guinness Book of World Records but Superstorm Sandy wiped out most of her collection, much to the relief of her family.



Barb had a remarkable quality of innocence. Some might describe it as naivete.



While in Israel she bought a few souvenirs for family and friends. Among these was what she thought was an odd but attractive device. She didn't recognize a water pipe, also known as a bong. Before leaving Israel, a member of her study group explained what it was and said it might prove problematic at US Customs. So, Barb prevailed on another friend in the group to pack it in his luggage, betting that Customs would not closely check the bags of the Archbishop. of Pittsburgh. Her plan worked and she was able to present the gift to a startled teenage son.



She wasn't great at remembering names and her later recollection of them was often hilarious: one of her favorite films was The Sheetrock Revolution, a/k/a The Shawshank Redemption; then there is the well-known rapper, Lupus Fantastico, who usually goes by the name Lupe Fiasco; and Sparkle McFarkle, a former school administrator whose real name is lost to history.



We miss her terribly.



Barb was predeceased by her parents, her brother Thomas Eakley and her sister Rita Eakley Malmquist. She leaves her husband James, her daughter Catherine McCarthy (Kevin) of Holmdel, her son Michael (Nicole) of Point Pleasant and her grandchildren Mason McCarthy, Sean McCarthy, Lucia Mason and James Mason. In addition to many other family members and friends she also leaves her They Might as Well Be Sisters, Inger Dooley.



Barb was cremated in Florida and funeral arrangements in New Jersey will be announced at a later date.









