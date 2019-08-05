|
Barbara Eleanor Beck
Freehold - Barbara Eleanor Beck, 95, of Freehold passed away on August 2, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born and raised on Long Island, NY. to the late Alfred Cohen and Marjorie Schlan Cohen.
A former Navy WAVE, Barbara enlisted on her 19th birthday. She received the American Theater Medal and the Victory Medal upon her discharge March 28, 1946. After her service, Barbara worked in New York City's garment center as an assistant buyer.
With a passion for politics, Barbara became president of the Women's Republican Club of Middletown and was a member of the Monmouth County Federation of Republican Women. She was also president of the Ocean County Federation of Republican Women. She also worked for 15 years on the election boards for both Leisure Village East and Monmouth County.
Barbara was the first and only female ever to join the Robbins-Feldstein Post of Jewish War Veterans in Lakewood. She was also a member and program Chair of Club Shalom, an adult community club. Her most cherished work, however, was her long time volunteer service for Deborah Hospital to which she devoted over 40 years of service, including serving as president of both the Leisure Village East, and Red Bank chapters.
Barbara was a true lover of animals. She cherished the pets who brought her comfort and companionship throughout the years, especially, her dogs, Dusty, Patches and Sandy and her cats, Mei Ling, Beau, Jade and Maxi. Barbara also loved to swim, knit scarves and was a great dancer.
Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Rosemary of Middletown, and her two grandsons, Christopher and Brian. She is also survived by her dear sister, Evelyn Lesser, nephew Larry and his wife Diane, nephew Richard and his wife Karen, as well as two great nephews, Mitchell and Alexander.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 6-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Funeral services and entombment will be held Friday, August 9 at 11 am at Ferncliff Cemetery 280 Secor Road Hartsdale, NY 10530. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Monmouth County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (M.C.S.P.C.A.) in Barbara's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 5, 2019