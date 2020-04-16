Services
Bayville - Barbara "VanPelt" Elliott, 64, of Bayville died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Newark, she was raised in South Brunswick and has been a resident of Bayville for the past 43 years. Mrs. Elliott had served as school secretary at the Central Regional Middle School for 25 years, retiring only 1 year ago. Barbara was an avid NASCAR and Giant fan. She was very athletic and an accomplished Speed Skater. She skated in the US Armature Rolling Skating Association and became National Champion. But, her true passion in life was being with her family and walking the beach with her grandchildren.

Surviving are, her husband of 46 years Richard Jr.; three children, Richard III Elliott and his wife Colleen, Sandra McCue and her husband Jason and Christopher Elliott and his companion Nicole and especially her 8 cherished grandchildren, and 2 siblings, Luther VanPelt and his wife Leslie and Wendy Clark and her husband Gary.

At this time, there will no calling hours. Funeral services are private with the family under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville. For messages of condolences, please go to www.mastapetermemorialhome.com.
