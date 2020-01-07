|
|
Barbara Feldkamp
Bay Head - Barbara Condon Feldkamp, age 79, of Bay Head, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at her home. Born in Pontiac, MI, she also lived in Ann Arbor, MI, Princeton, NJ, Springfield, VA, New York, NY, before moving to Bay Head, where she resided for the past 35 years. Barbara graduated from the University of Michigan, School of Education in Ann Arbor, MI. She was an educator in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Mrs. Feldkamp was a member of Pi Beta Phi fraternity, with her daughter and two granddaughters following in her footsteps. She was a National Officer of Sorority Relations at Pi Beta Phi for four years. Also, she worked for the Frick Collection in New York City, NY for 15 years. She is a member of the Seaweeders Garden Club and the Bay Head Yacht Club. Barbara was an avid painter, painting portraits of all her cherished grandchildren. Her legacy is that she taught her family the best gift which is to love God and each other. She was predeceased by her parents, Carroll and Genevieve Condon, as well as her son, John Feldkamp, Jr. She is survived by her loving of husband of 57 years, John; her daughter Amy Gakenheimer and her husband Scott of Charlotte, NC, her son, Steve Feldkamp and his wife Karen of Little Silver, NJ, and her daughter in law, Sonya Feldkamp of Page, AZ; her brother, Patrick Condon and his wife Shirley of Rockford, MI; and her grandchildren, Alex, Jacob, Alison, Katelyn, Katherine, Christine and Thomas. Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick, on Friday, January 31 from 3-7pm. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 751 Main Ave, Bay Head. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a in memory of Barbara Feldkamp. To send condolences or flowers, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 7, 2020