Barbara Felix
Keansburg - Barbara Felix (nee: Sterle), 73, of Keansburg, NJ, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Johnstown, PA on March 2, 1947 to John and Gertrude (Horner) Sterle, Barbara was one of seven children. She often told us that one of her favorite past times was sled riding down the streets of Johnstown with her family and friends. It was on these very hills where she met and married the love of her life Phil and started their family. After marrying her husband Phil, they moved to Keansburg in 1971 to raise their family. Barbara worked for Bradlees for many years and has been retired for the past 12 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. And although she was not a big fan of cooking, she somehow mastered making the best baked ziti and mac and cheese. Barbara will be deeply missed, but will forever hold a special place in all of our hearts.
Beloved wife of the late Philip Charles Felix who pre-deceased her in 2017. Devoted mother of Michelle Felix Rooke and husband David A. Rooke of Keyport, Robert Felix of Keansburg and the late Michael Felix. Cherished grandmother of Allyson, Samantha and Gabrielle Rooke of Keyport and Kaitlin and Ashley Felix of Middletown. Loving sister of Bonnie Hastie of Johnstown, PA, Theresa Felix and husband Joseph of Somerset, PA, Margaret Rohrer and husband William of Johnstown, PA, Thomas Sterle and wife Diane of Salix, PA and the late John Sterle and Anthony Sterle. Caring step-daughter of Betty Sterle of Johnstown, PA. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2-5 PM at Bedle Funeral Home, 61 Broad Street, Keyport, NJ. Masks will be required at all times. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhome.com