1/
Barbara Felix
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Felix

Keansburg - Barbara Felix (nee: Sterle), 73, of Keansburg, NJ, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Johnstown, PA on March 2, 1947 to John and Gertrude (Horner) Sterle, Barbara was one of seven children. She often told us that one of her favorite past times was sled riding down the streets of Johnstown with her family and friends. It was on these very hills where she met and married the love of her life Phil and started their family. After marrying her husband Phil, they moved to Keansburg in 1971 to raise their family. Barbara worked for Bradlees for many years and has been retired for the past 12 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. And although she was not a big fan of cooking, she somehow mastered making the best baked ziti and mac and cheese. Barbara will be deeply missed, but will forever hold a special place in all of our hearts.

Beloved wife of the late Philip Charles Felix who pre-deceased her in 2017. Devoted mother of Michelle Felix Rooke and husband David A. Rooke of Keyport, Robert Felix of Keansburg and the late Michael Felix. Cherished grandmother of Allyson, Samantha and Gabrielle Rooke of Keyport and Kaitlin and Ashley Felix of Middletown. Loving sister of Bonnie Hastie of Johnstown, PA, Theresa Felix and husband Joseph of Somerset, PA, Margaret Rohrer and husband William of Johnstown, PA, Thomas Sterle and wife Diane of Salix, PA and the late John Sterle and Anthony Sterle. Caring step-daughter of Betty Sterle of Johnstown, PA. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2-5 PM at Bedle Funeral Home, 61 Broad Street, Keyport, NJ. Masks will be required at all times. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Memorial service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bedle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved