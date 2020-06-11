Barbara Foster
Belford - Barbara Foster, 79, of Belford, NJ, died on June 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Belford for many years. Barbara worked as an electronics assembler for Wheelock Signal Co. and Kessler and Ellis. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution, the Tea Party, and two senior centers, Atlantic Highlands and Middletown. She was an avid gardener and animal lover. Barbara enjoyed watercolors and calligraphy and was a member of the Artists Guild. She was a devoted wife, a caring mother of three, and a loving grandmother of ten.
Surviving are her children, James (Elizabeth) Foster, JoEllen Donner, and Jennifer (Alan) Loeser; and her ten grandchildren, Christopher Foster, Alexis Donner, Marc Donner, Drew Donner, Brett Donner, Shaina Donner, Kristin Loeser, Corinne Loeser, Heather Loeser, and Gabrielle Loeser.
Barbara was preceded in death by beloved husband, Joseph Raymond Foster in 2007.
A Private Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Agnes' RC Church, 103 Center Av., Atlantic Highlands. Burial of Ashes will follow at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo.
Flowers are welcome or consider a contribution in Barbara 's name to https://semperfido.org/
Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.