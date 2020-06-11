Barbara Foster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Foster

Belford - Barbara Foster, 79, of Belford, NJ, died on June 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Belford for many years. Barbara worked as an electronics assembler for Wheelock Signal Co. and Kessler and Ellis. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution, the Tea Party, and two senior centers, Atlantic Highlands and Middletown. She was an avid gardener and animal lover. Barbara enjoyed watercolors and calligraphy and was a member of the Artists Guild. She was a devoted wife, a caring mother of three, and a loving grandmother of ten.

Surviving are her children, James (Elizabeth) Foster, JoEllen Donner, and Jennifer (Alan) Loeser; and her ten grandchildren, Christopher Foster, Alexis Donner, Marc Donner, Drew Donner, Brett Donner, Shaina Donner, Kristin Loeser, Corinne Loeser, Heather Loeser, and Gabrielle Loeser.

Barbara was preceded in death by beloved husband, Joseph Raymond Foster in 2007.

A Private Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Agnes' RC Church, 103 Center Av., Atlantic Highlands. Burial of Ashes will follow at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo.

Flowers are welcome or consider a contribution in Barbara 's name to https://semperfido.org/

Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Agnes' RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved