Barbara G. Johnson
Brielle - Barbara (Gopel) Johnson, of Brielle, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019. She was born on July 15th, 1938 in Newark, NJ and was raised in Bernardsville and then Rumson, NJ. She was a 1957 graduate of Rumson Fair Haven High School. She graduated from Webster Junior College in Washington, DC and then Monmouth College. She became a kindergarten teacher and during the summers she was employed as a secretary at Monmouth Park Race Track, where she met and married the handsome bugler, Doug Johnson of Avon. Barb was of tremendous support as Doug worked his way up in the banking industry.
Together, Barb and Doug raised three daughters. Initially settling in Fair Haven, they moved to Brielle in 1970. Their Brielle home became a gathering place and a safe haven for many young people in the area. They opened their home time and again to foreign exchange students, foster children and any young person in need of a stable place to stay. For years Barbara was a Girl Scout Leader for her daughters and led her troops on many a camping adventure. She will be fondly remembered as a mother and a grandmother to dozens of people whose lives she touched.
In later years Barbara used her creative skills to become a successful interior decorator. Her French Country touch can still be seen in homes around the Jersey Shore. Her hand drawn pen and ink Christmas cards were one of her favorite traditions.
She was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Hazel Gopel and by her brothers, Warren and David. She is also predeceased by her former husband and friend til the end, Douglas Johnson.
Barbara is survived by her three loving daughters, Nancy Riordan (Joe), Lisa Morton (Bill), and Susan Mrazek (Jordan), and by her grandchildren, who were blessed with a really fun Grandma, Sean, Alex and Mike Riordan, Bruce Juska, Jr., Bailey Juska Price (Jay), Seana Morton Percy (Frank), Clyde Morton and Tyler and Annika Mrazek.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd. Wall. Graveside service will follow at 2:30pm in the Johnson family plot in Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.
In lieu of flowers, Barb would appreciate a donation to The National Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, W#230, Landover, MD. 20785 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
