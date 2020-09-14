1/1
Barbara Gail Rayner
Barbara Gail Rayner

Jackson - Barbara Gail Rayner, "Susie", age 73, of Jackson, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her daughter's home in Freehold, NJ. Barbara was born January 29, 1947 in Lakewood, NJ. She was raised in Lakewood, and moved to Jackson in 1996. She was a former retail person for Jamesway in Lakewood, NJ, prior to caring for her grandchildren full time. Barbara was a Bingo, jigsaw puzzle, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the Jeopardy game show. She loved to decorate for Christmas and was a collector of salt and pepper shakers. Her joy in life was being Nana to her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of 47 years to the late George Robert Rayner and daughter of the late Vera Harrison, Barbara is survived by her four children, Kimberly Caston and her husband Michael, Kevin Rayner and his wife Sandra, Kelly Rayner-Townes and her wife Letitia, and Keith Rayner and his wife Melissa; two brothers, Ronald Goff and his wife Karen, and Michael Harrison; nine grandchildren, Kisha Rayner, Derek (DJ) Elliott, Jr., Tyler Caston, Jordan Clarke, Jason Caston, Noah Rayner, Hailey Rayner, Alexander Rayner-Barcelli and Andrew Rayner-Barcelli; her dear sibling in laws, Edith Reckholder and her husband Francis; and several dear friends and relatives.

Private arrangements are being completed by D'Elia Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Rayner family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
7323631987
