Toms River - Barbara A. Goldberg, 80, of Toms River died January 28, 2019. Born in Harrison, NJ to Henry and Loretta Gorka Gates, Barbara moved to Howell, NJ in 1967. She is predeceased by her husband Merwin "Pat" Goldberg. She is survived by her sons Drew Goldberg, Bruce Goldberg and wife Joanne, cousin Connie Moravec, grandchildren Erika Goldberg, Jarrett Goldberg, Dara Murray and husband Andy Murray, Thomas Goldberg and wife Kate Goldberg and great-granddaughter Riley Goldberg. A memorial service will be held at Jerseyville United Methodist Church, Howell, NJ on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 6, 2019