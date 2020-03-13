|
Barbara Greene
Toms River - Barbara Greene, 91, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at Community Medical Center. She was a fraternal twin born on February 15, 1929 in Passaic, NJ. She graduated from Passaic High School in 1947. She has previously lived in Clifton, Nutley, and Lakewood. She had worked for and retired from Becton Dickinson and Company.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Gladys and Harold, her twin sister Brenda, husband William (Bill) of 67 years, and her great-grandson Luca. She is survived by her daughters Deborah and Barbara, son-in-law John, grandchildren John, Jessica, Katie, Chris, and great-grandchildren Marisella, Mia, and Callan.
Barbara and her husband enjoyed traveling to Great Britain, Canada and throughout the U.S. as well as many cruises. She and her husband especially enjoyed many visits to Kennebunkport, Maine.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16 at the Brick Presbyterian Church, 111 Drum Point Rd., Brick, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey, 67 NJ 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020