Services
Ocean County Cremation Service
206 Lacey Rd.
Forked River, NJ 08731
609-971-3321
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Brick Presbyterian Church
111 Drum Point Rd
Brick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Greene


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Greene Obituary
Barbara Greene

Toms River - Barbara Greene, 91, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at Community Medical Center. She was a fraternal twin born on February 15, 1929 in Passaic, NJ. She graduated from Passaic High School in 1947. She has previously lived in Clifton, Nutley, and Lakewood. She had worked for and retired from Becton Dickinson and Company.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Gladys and Harold, her twin sister Brenda, husband William (Bill) of 67 years, and her great-grandson Luca. She is survived by her daughters Deborah and Barbara, son-in-law John, grandchildren John, Jessica, Katie, Chris, and great-grandchildren Marisella, Mia, and Callan.

Barbara and her husband enjoyed traveling to Great Britain, Canada and throughout the U.S. as well as many cruises. She and her husband especially enjoyed many visits to Kennebunkport, Maine.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16 at the Brick Presbyterian Church, 111 Drum Point Rd., Brick, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey, 67 NJ 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -