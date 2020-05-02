Barbara Harris
Barbara Harris

Tinton Falls - Barbara Eugenia Harris, 89, of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, passed away on April 25, 2020 at home.

Mrs. Harris retired from Eatontown Board of Education where she taught first grade. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Barbara was a member of and served on the altar guild at St. James church in Eatontown.

She is predeceased by her parents, Ambrose and Marie Eugenia Osborne, and her husband, Percy Harris. She is survived by her special daughter Jennifer, one grandson, three great-grand children and a host of family and friends.

Mrs. Harris will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with husband who passed on April 22, 2020.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
