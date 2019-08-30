|
Barbara Horan
Somerset - Barbara (Moorhouse) Horan, 82, of Somerset passed away comfortably on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerset, surrounded by her family. On May 14, 1937, Barbara was born and raised in Jersey City, and a graduate of St Dominica Academy. She was a resident of Keansburg and Middletown, most of her life, before moving to Jupiter, Florida.
Barbara resided by the ocean, alongside her club friends. Most of her days were spent with her longtime friends doing various activities, such as sitting by the pool, golfing, or playing card games. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Above all, she had an adoring love for her family and will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her husband Philip Horan; her son William Dolan III, her parents Walter and Edna Moorhouse, and her sister Marie Moorhouse. Surviving are her daughter Susan Dolan with Frank Gobbo, and her son and daughter in-law David Dolan and Sharon; her 8 grandchildren: Morgan, Rachel, Danny, David, Samuel, Mathew, Luke, and Corrine; and great-grandson Reed. She is also survived by Philip's family, his children: William, Paul, James, Steven, Mary, and Kevin; grandchildren: Ryan, Sean, Kim, Lisa, Sara, Julie, Emma, Molly, Katie, Philip, Christopher, Joseph, Michelle, and Stephanie; as well as great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1-4 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, September 2 at 10:30 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at in memory of Barbara
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019