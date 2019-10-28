|
|
Barbara Isaacson
West Long Branch - Barbara Isaacson died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home in West Long Branch. She was 84.
Born in Newark, she attended Weequahic High School and Rutgers University. She also lived in New York while attending Columbia University's dental hygiene program. She then moved with her husband who was stationed at Charleston Air Force Base, SC. They went on to live in West Long Branch, where they resided since 1961. It was in West Long Branch that she had participated as a valued coordinator for Isaacson Orthodontics for over 57 years.
Barbara never had a bad word to say about anyone and will be remembered as one of the nicest, sweetest people one had the pleasure of knowing. She was grateful, kind, and gentle. Barbara had countless lifelong friends who will hold her in their hearts forever. More than anything else, she was incredibly loyal to her cherished family.
Surviving is her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. Robert Isaacson; her children: Dr. Richard Isaacson and his wife Jeanne, and Dr. James Isaacson and his wife Alyce; four grandchildren: Michael, Sara, Joseph, and Carli; and her brother, Dr. William Herbstman and his wife Karen.
A funeral service will be held for Barbara on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11AM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019