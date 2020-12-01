1/
Barbara J. Clayton
Barbara J. Clayton

Whiting - Barbara J. Clayton, 83, of Whiting, NJ passed away on November 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Barbara relocated to Crestwood Village V in Whiting 22 years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and enjoyed bowling, painting, reading and day trips to Atlantic City.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Albert & Jayne Clayton as well as her brothers Lawrence & William. She is survived by her cousin, Melinda A. Lentz and her husband Paul; Melinda's son Jason Conti and his wife Deena as well as their children Jason Jr. & Claire. Barbara also leaves behind her lifelong dear friend Kris Haskins.

A graveside service will be held on December 3rd. at 12:30pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
