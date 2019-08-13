|
|
Barbara J. Daubner
Somers, NY - Barbara J. Daubner, Somers, NY, formerly of Wall Township died on August 10, 2019. She was 88.
Born March 9, 1931 to Otto and Patrella Wagner in Roselle, NJ and raised in Union, NJ. She was a 1949 graduate of Union High School and worked in the Personnel Department of the Prudential Insurance Company of America in Newark until she and her husband moved to Lakewood, NJ in 1957 and then settling in Wall Township in 1959.
She worked for various insurance agencies at the Jersey Shore from 1957 - 1969.
She stayed at home to raise her son in 1969 and was active in the Allenwood School PTA, Cub Scouts and enjoyed going to Sea Girt Beach in the Summer. She returned to work in 1985 for the Township of Wall retiring in 2000 as Administrative Assistant to the Township Administrator.
In 2001 she moved to Greenbriar I in Brick Twp where she was active in many activities and organizations. She moved to Somers, NY in 2015.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Edward J. Daubner, whom she married in 1951, and her brother Eugene Wagner. She is survived by her son Michael of Somers, NY, a niece Robin Thompson of Flanders, NJ and two nephews, Mark Wagner, South Plainfield, NJ and Robert Wagner, Middlesex, NJ.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday August 15, 2019 from 2pm to 6 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calvary Hospital, 1740 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10461 Attention: Calvary Fund. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019