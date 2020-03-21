|
Barbara J. Davis
Long Branch - Barbara J. Davis 76 of Long Branch, departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Monmouth Care Center, Long Branch. She was born to the late Wilbur and Priscilla Davis in Neptune, NJ. Barbara was employed at Monmouth Park Race Track as a Switch Board Operator for over 20 years retiring in 2015. She will be missed. Visitation will be Tuesday March 24th from 10am until the Celebration of Life Service at 11am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020